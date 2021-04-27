BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock opened at C$18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.70. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$12.69 and a 12-month high of C$18.20.

