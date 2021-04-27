Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caterpillar stock opened at $230.56 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

