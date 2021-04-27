Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,078,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $242.61 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $135.06 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

