Voyager Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,679% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.
VYGR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.62.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
