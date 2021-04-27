Voyager Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,679% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

VYGR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

