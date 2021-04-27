Infinera (INFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.