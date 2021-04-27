Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.73-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.73-1.85 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

