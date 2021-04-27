CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

