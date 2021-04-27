Independent Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €140.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.20 ($154.35).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €118.52 ($139.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.71. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

