Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 126.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

