Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €20.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.79 ($25.64).

FNTN stock opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Tuesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.06.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

