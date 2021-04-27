Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 696 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $146.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

