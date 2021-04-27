Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,923,000.

GSLC opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

