Patten Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $100.27.

