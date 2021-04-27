Patten Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,825 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

