UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €56.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.97 ($59.96).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

