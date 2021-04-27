John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Roche by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 138,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 270,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $286.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $1.2782 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

