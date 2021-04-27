AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Lowered by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $157.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

