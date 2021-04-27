John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE IR opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.46 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

