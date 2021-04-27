New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,658 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $47,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $256.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

