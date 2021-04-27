New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.36 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $49,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

NYSE:STZ opened at $238.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $214.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

