Morgan Stanley (MS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

