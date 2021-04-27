6 Meridian Purchases 6,229 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

