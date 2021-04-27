6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

