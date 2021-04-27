ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

