Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $230.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

