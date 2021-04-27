6 Meridian Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.