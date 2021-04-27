6 Meridian Has $1.36 Million Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

