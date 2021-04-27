Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

