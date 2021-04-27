-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.92 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

