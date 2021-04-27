Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,400 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trinseo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $23,147,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,007. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.