Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Macerich by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

