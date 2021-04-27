Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $3.87 Million in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 367,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.94% of Hersha Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.