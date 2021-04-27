Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.