Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

