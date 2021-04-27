Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

