Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$31.17 on Tuesday. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$26.22 and a 52-week high of C$34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

