RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7655 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

