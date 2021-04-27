Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

