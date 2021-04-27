Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $326.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.46 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

