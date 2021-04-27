Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $179.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

