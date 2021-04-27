B2Gold (BTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

