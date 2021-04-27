Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 84.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

BABA opened at $232.70 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $629.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.