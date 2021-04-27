James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10,452.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000.

Shares of EWRE opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

