James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

