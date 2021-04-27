Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WIRE opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $73.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

