Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UTMD stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $320.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

