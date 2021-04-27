Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $361.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

