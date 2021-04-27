McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

