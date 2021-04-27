Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $532,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,890.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.