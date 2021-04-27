Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,313 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.01 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

